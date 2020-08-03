Previous
Untangled by Weezilou
Photo 1976

Untangled

Given that I've maxed out my backyard photo choices and am spending my time making digital collages, I'm sharing specifically with Ethel who wonders how I pull the images together. My skills are "try and try again", whereas so many on 365 are marvelously talented, but I'm happy to share the steps-in-preparation. In the case of the oil-painting app that I use, it muddles everything together sufficiently to make the scene plausible.

It's not a "quick" project, but I thought if I posted this, I could spend the rest of the day making another one!

Sincerely, thank you for your interest and stopping by to look and comment.
3rd August 2020 3rd Aug 20

Louise & Ken

Summers in Lunenburg Nova Scotia inspire my photography, and the friends I've made on 365 keep me coming back to share more! (June, 2012) My oldest...
Lou Ann ace
Such a great storytelling collage. Your editing software is magical in your hands.
August 3rd, 2020  
