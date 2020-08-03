Untangled

Given that I've maxed out my backyard photo choices and am spending my time making digital collages, I'm sharing specifically with Ethel who wonders how I pull the images together. My skills are "try and try again", whereas so many on 365 are marvelously talented, but I'm happy to share the steps-in-preparation. In the case of the oil-painting app that I use, it muddles everything together sufficiently to make the scene plausible.



It's not a "quick" project, but I thought if I posted this, I could spend the rest of the day making another one!



Sincerely, thank you for your interest and stopping by to look and comment.