Luxury Liner

Sailing out of Long Beach Harbor, the "Catalina Flyer" passes alongside the Queen Mary. Her Maiden Voyage was May 27, 1936 out of Southampton, and she was one of two ships that dominated the transatlantic passenger transportation market into the 50s. On her final voyage, she sailed into Long Beach the last day of October, 1967. Since then, she's been utilized as a hotel, and for tours and conventions. I've had the good fortune to see it as a tourist, attend a couple of conventions, and best, a company Christmas party where we all stayed in the rooms much as they were originally. It remains a popular landmark for those who come to the LA area of Southern California.