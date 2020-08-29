Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1982
"Relationships"
How fun it is to see lighthearted ways to remind people of their duty to one another at this time. Here on Catalina, the indigenous foxes are a rare sight, but an island treasure, so their presence on a sign will beckon people to see them and read!
Here's the sign Marnie
@golftragic
posted for Plant People
https://365project.org/golftragic/two-up/2020-09-01
29th August 2020
29th Aug 20
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Louise & Ken
ace
@Weezilou
Summers in Lunenburg Nova Scotia inspire my photography, and the friends I've made on 365 keep me coming back to share more! (June, 2012) My oldest...
2993
photos
118
followers
131
following
543% complete
View this month »
1976
1977
1978
1979
1980
1981
1982
1983
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM2
Taken
23rd August 2020 3:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
catalina
,
social distancing
,
catalina island fox
,
social distancing sign
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
yeah I did some signs with 4 koalas 🤣
September 1st, 2020
Louise & Ken
ace
@koalagardens
Did you post it?
September 1st, 2020
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@Weezilou
no not here, I made it for our rescue organisation as a training tip 😊
September 1st, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close