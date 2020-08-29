Previous
Next
"Relationships" by Weezilou
Photo 1982

"Relationships"

How fun it is to see lighthearted ways to remind people of their duty to one another at this time. Here on Catalina, the indigenous foxes are a rare sight, but an island treasure, so their presence on a sign will beckon people to see them and read!

Here's the sign Marnie @golftragic posted for Plant People https://365project.org/golftragic/two-up/2020-09-01
29th August 2020 29th Aug 20

Louise & Ken

ace
@Weezilou
Summers in Lunenburg Nova Scotia inspire my photography, and the friends I've made on 365 keep me coming back to share more! (June, 2012) My oldest...
543% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
yeah I did some signs with 4 koalas 🤣
September 1st, 2020  
Louise & Ken ace
@koalagardens Did you post it?
September 1st, 2020  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
@Weezilou no not here, I made it for our rescue organisation as a training tip 😊
September 1st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise