Home Tour

When the first floor of a sprawling home has so many rooms with seating areas, I'm unsure what they're all called! This room is "medium sized", but looks out over the town. It provides more seating to the left and a sweet little desk and seating to the right next to a door leading to the outside deck. It's fun to be told that "while you're staying here, the house is yours".



With my feet on the ground, it was worth remembering that nothing lasts forever... How lucky we are to have our pictures and the memories!