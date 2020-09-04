"BigFoot"

You're looking at the cat that won the Powerball Lottery! Several years past, the feral cats on the island were gathered, neutered and had an ear snipped, making them ready for adoption. Only five years ago he came to live at Mt Ada (The Wrigley Mansion) in a life-changing turn of events for this loving feline! His unique feet made him highly desirable, I'm sure; he's a Polydactyl, also know as A Hemingway Cat. I've been told by visitors, that Key West, Florida, has a lot of "polys"; they were also known as "Sailor's Cats".



Over the years, we've been adopted by a couple of poly's, but the extra toes are usually on their front feel. This fellow has extra toes on all fours, so he comes by his name quite appropriately! (Maybe that should be, "Big Foots"!)