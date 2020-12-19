"Joy" is Where You Find it!

After a fall of increasingly boring backyard photos, I armed myself with a new-to-me Pinterest hack and went out practicing. Thankfully some in our division are in the Christmas Spirit, so I came home with fresh choices!



Ken and I have remained well, but our immediate neighbors had Covid, as did the neighbor next to them. Across the street, a parent of each of two neighbors has died (this is ALL in the last week!), so we'll stay indoors and enjoy one another's company on Christmas Day...maybe see if we can join the grandkids around their trees via Facetime.



Sending Christmas and Holiday Blessings to all of you! I'll continue to be absent a while longer, but wishing you good Health, and, for us all, a Greatly Improved 2021!