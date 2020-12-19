Previous
Next
"Joy" is Where You Find it! by Weezilou
Photo 1990

"Joy" is Where You Find it!

After a fall of increasingly boring backyard photos, I armed myself with a new-to-me Pinterest hack and went out practicing. Thankfully some in our division are in the Christmas Spirit, so I came home with fresh choices!

Ken and I have remained well, but our immediate neighbors had Covid, as did the neighbor next to them. Across the street, a parent of each of two neighbors has died (this is ALL in the last week!), so we'll stay indoors and enjoy one another's company on Christmas Day...maybe see if we can join the grandkids around their trees via Facetime.

Sending Christmas and Holiday Blessings to all of you! I'll continue to be absent a while longer, but wishing you good Health, and, for us all, a Greatly Improved 2021!
19th December 2020 19th Dec 20

Louise & Ken

ace
@Weezilou
Summers in Lunenburg Nova Scotia inspire my photography, and the friends I've made on 365 keep me coming back to share more! (June, 2012) My oldest...
545% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bkb in the city
So sorry to hear about your neighbors. Our prayers go out to each family. Beautiful sentiment for this time of year
December 20th, 2020  
Louise & Ken ace
@bkbinthecity Thank you Brian. Merry Christmas to you and Melody!
December 20th, 2020  
Lou Ann ace
This is lovely and oh so perfect for this year. Oh my so sorry about your neighbors and their families. Merry Christmas to you and Ken. 🥰🎄
December 20th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise