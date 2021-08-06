Previous
Paradise on Poipu Beach, Kauai by Weezilou
Paradise on Poipu Beach, Kauai

We've just returned from a wonderful family vacation, celebrating our eldest daughter's 50th birthday (in the 50th State). Every day measured up to my highest expectations, even if it was walking on the beach or in gardens, photographing flowers & orchids. We did visit Waimea Canyon (known as "The Little Grand Canyon"), photographed the stars and the Milky Way, and rejoiced at seeing the Green Sea Turtles come ashore for a rest on the beach! In my opinion, nothing measures up to Nature's Beauty, and (surprise surprise!) we're already talking about how soon we might be able to return! It was THAT good!

25 July, 2001
