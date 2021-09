"The Suitor"

Absurd in style and proportion, I know, but, to me, that makes it funnier! Weekly, it seems, I try some new art practices, and I've been making collages of late. My cat, Tigger, gives me little to work with, as he hates it when he knows I want a photo of him (much as my grandkids sometimes do the same!) Any wonder I turn to old photos and graphics to fill my desire to create!



All is well...wishing you the same!