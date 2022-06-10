"I've seen it in books!"

When time passes, isn't it fond memories that fill us with delight? Years ago, friends from Australia wanted to see New England in the Fall with us, and it was a magnificent trip! One of my most delightful memories of my friend, now deceased, was when she saw a white-steeple church and was overjoyed because "it was the one she had seen in books" about America's north east! She wasn't dissuaded until she began to see them in every little town we drove through! I never see a white church steeple that I don't praise God for the lasting happy memory of that dear friend!