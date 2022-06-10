Previous
"I've seen it in books!" by Weezilou
Photo 2016

When time passes, isn't it fond memories that fill us with delight? Years ago, friends from Australia wanted to see New England in the Fall with us, and it was a magnificent trip! One of my most delightful memories of my friend, now deceased, was when she saw a white-steeple church and was overjoyed because "it was the one she had seen in books" about America's north east! She wasn't dissuaded until she began to see them in every little town we drove through! I never see a white church steeple that I don't praise God for the lasting happy memory of that dear friend!
10th June 2022 10th Jun 22

Louise & Ken

@Weezilou
Summers in Lunenburg Nova Scotia inspire my photography, and the friends I've made on 365 keep me coming back to share more! (June, 2012) My oldest...
Photo Details

Dione Giorgio
Gorgeous capture. And what a story!
June 11th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
I think of the churches in Canada, how from a distance the church is always what you notice first. But I do love our white churches here in New England towns.
June 11th, 2022  
