Old School by Weezilou
Photo 2020

Old School

Our daughter is a Special Ed teacher in a fifth-grade class, and because the children all move up to a new school next year, a lot of attention is given to making this last semester very special. Yesterday had a special, blue t-shirt, and today, this design was signed by faculty and kids. Last evening, Heather wrote a note to each child in the fifth grade and "folded them as she did when passing notes back in her school days"! She's one of those "above and beyond" people! "Enough", is never quite enough!

In my day, we just gathered our supplies and everyone said, "Have a nice summer!"
Dixie Goode ace
I wrote so many of those, and folded them just like that. Somehow still learned enough to go on and become a teacher myself but rarely stopped writing notes to my friends.
June 15th, 2022  
Louise & Ken
@pandorasecho What a wonderful first comment to read here! I'd told my daughter I wanted to post this, but wondered how many would recognize the notes! She's still "a writer"! You and Heather seem to be two of a kind...she's an artist like you as well!
June 15th, 2022  
