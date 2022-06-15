Old School

Our daughter is a Special Ed teacher in a fifth-grade class, and because the children all move up to a new school next year, a lot of attention is given to making this last semester very special. Yesterday had a special, blue t-shirt, and today, this design was signed by faculty and kids. Last evening, Heather wrote a note to each child in the fifth grade and "folded them as she did when passing notes back in her school days"! She's one of those "above and beyond" people! "Enough", is never quite enough!



In my day, we just gathered our supplies and everyone said, "Have a nice summer!"