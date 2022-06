Those aren't Salad Tongs She's Holding...

Heather & I watched her swoop in and land, so started toward her, fearing she'd fly. Take a photo...take three steps...another photo...etc and soon we were under her. The birds in the trees were carrying on and there amongst the greenery, a bright red cardinal! To end the suspense , she left without dinner, without carnage and Heather and I won that round. Here's MY take-home prize...