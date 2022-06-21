Sign up
Photo 2024
A Morning Reflection on Summer, Underway
While taking photos in the yard and of my cat lapping water from the pool, I later looked at this picture and discovered a sweet image within my photo; this is the portion I decided to save.
21st June 2022
21st Jun 22
Louise & Ken
@Weezilou
Summers in Lunenburg Nova Scotia inspire my photography, and the friends I've made on 365 keep me coming back to share more! (June, 2012) My oldest...
2024
photos
87
followers
118
following
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM2
Taken
18th March 2022 8:04am
Exif
View Info
Tags
reflection
,
iris
,
garden
,
pool
,
birdhouse
