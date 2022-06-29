Previous
Next
Here Comes Summer! by Weezilou
Photo 2030

Here Comes Summer!

We're back in Lunenburg and the family is starting to arrive! Ashton and Dylan have come every year; their parents were married on our back deck! Tomorrow our other daughter and her children arrive, and we'll have a family celebration here...for the last time. This has been a wonderful summer retirement home, but all things come to an end. When the family leaves, we're putting the house on the market and we're here for an indeterminate time after that. No tears; it was an amazing run! Both our daughters are moving into new homes, so I'm delighted we can help to furnish them with memories from their summers here. Don't expect a journal of the move, but photos of what we've loved here; things we'll never forget!
29th June 2022 29th Jun 22

Louise & Ken

@Weezilou
Summers in Lunenburg Nova Scotia inspire my photography, and the friends I've made on 365 keep me coming back to share more! (June, 2012) My oldest...
556% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Pam Knowler ace
Oh my goodness Ashton has grown so much! Gorgeous boys! How lovely that all the family will soon be together and that you will have a wonderful celebration together! So many more memories to be made! Exciting times ahead!
June 29th, 2022  
Jacqueline ace
What a moving narrative! I hope you have a wonderful summer and will enjoy every minute of it!
June 29th, 2022  
summerfield ace
the big boy has your smile!

sad to hear this news. leaving NS for good? my friend, you gave quite a lot of us fond memories of lunenburg. but for me, the fond memories were made even more special because they were spent with two of the most beautiful people i know, you and ken. ♥♥♥
June 29th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise