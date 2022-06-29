Here Comes Summer!

We're back in Lunenburg and the family is starting to arrive! Ashton and Dylan have come every year; their parents were married on our back deck! Tomorrow our other daughter and her children arrive, and we'll have a family celebration here...for the last time. This has been a wonderful summer retirement home, but all things come to an end. When the family leaves, we're putting the house on the market and we're here for an indeterminate time after that. No tears; it was an amazing run! Both our daughters are moving into new homes, so I'm delighted we can help to furnish them with memories from their summers here. Don't expect a journal of the move, but photos of what we've loved here; things we'll never forget!