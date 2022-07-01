Happy Canada Day!

Today was a holiday celebration of our own making. Typically we'd expect to have many cars in town and parking along our street, but it was surprisingly still. We knew there were activities planned down at the wharf, but the cousins wanted to go swimming. Indeed, passing through town, there were many people, but the pool was uncrowded. The kids were cooperative in allowing me photos of them, and all of us together truly had a wonderful day! Back home, one daughter made fruit and veggie snacks for the now-peckish children, and our other daughter began preparing the kid's favorite hot dinner.



Now this was my favorite part... Granddaughter, Hazel, says to me that she wants us to have a picnic dinner in the park. Her mom says she and her sister need to discuss it...at which point I chimed in and said I thought that was a wonderful idea! (Actually I said, "Grandma thinks we should do it; great idea!" She helped me pick out a tablecloth, napkins, etc etc, for a proper, festive picnic! We carried the hot food and drinks and made it special "just for the cousins"! If in the late 1800's people could load up the horses and buggy and have a beautiful picnic in the country, certainly we could carry dinner across the street! What we lacked in Mounties, Face Painting and Celtic Music was surpassed by what turned out to be absolutely perfect for us!