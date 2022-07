The Birthday Bliss of an Eight-Year Old!

What an absolutely joyous close to the day we had on Tuesday! I saved this to post as today is Hazel's actual birthday, celebrated early as the family had to leave the following morning. I get a lump in my throat thinking of this last celebration! The boys even knew they could have "Alexa" play "Happy Birthday, Hazel" after we all sang to her! Before the evening closed, that cake was history...along with dollops of ice cream! It was a significant party!