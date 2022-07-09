The Road Less Traveled...

Driving north along Nova Scotia's Eastern Shore, the rising moon felt stop-for-photo-worthy. Ultimately, it was the Golden Hour light across the woodlands and clouds that garnered the most gorgeous sight! We'll certainly miss the opportunity to see these vistas! Closer to where we live in California, I need to go to a 3rd floor deck at my dentist's office to see above a shopping center and power lines for a view to a distant mountain where the moon rises! (Ken and I will say to one another, "So NOT Nova Scotia!")



Anywhere you travel, the local names are a joy for visitors to read! Not necessarily in the order we came to them, there were communities with these wonderful names:

Musquodoboit, Head of Chezzetcook, Ecum Secum, Spanish Ship Bay, Marie Joseph, Necum Teuch, East Quoddy, and Mushaboom! My creative juices start kicking in, thinking of the fun I could have creating a travel poster that says, "Come Spend Autumn in Mushaboom! Stay for the Eastern Shore Fall Festival!" For all I know, it might really be "a thing"!