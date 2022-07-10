Previous
Next
Give Me That Old Time Religion! by Weezilou
Photo 2039

Give Me That Old Time Religion!

Thanks for coming by to take in a glimpse of Folk Artist's, Barry Colpitt's home. Continuing my final summer journal up here in Nova Scotia, I wanted more images of this fanciful home! Knowing the value of his art in galleries, don't discount the worth of this building! With so much going on, you might miss a small portion of his "Whirligig Farm" in the foreground! When I inquired about purchasing one, he said that none were for sale! What you see, then, is a working museum in progress, and Barry takes great pleasure in sharing the stories behind his art!
10th July 2022 10th Jul 22

Louise & Ken

@Weezilou
Summers in Lunenburg Nova Scotia inspire my photography, and the friends I've made on 365 keep me coming back to share more! (June, 2012) My oldest...
558% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
This is so cool! What a great place to explore, so much to see and how lovely that he will tell you the stories.
July 12th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise