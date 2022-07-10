Give Me That Old Time Religion!

Thanks for coming by to take in a glimpse of Folk Artist's, Barry Colpitt's home. Continuing my final summer journal up here in Nova Scotia, I wanted more images of this fanciful home! Knowing the value of his art in galleries, don't discount the worth of this building! With so much going on, you might miss a small portion of his "Whirligig Farm" in the foreground! When I inquired about purchasing one, he said that none were for sale! What you see, then, is a working museum in progress, and Barry takes great pleasure in sharing the stories behind his art!