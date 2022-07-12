Waterfront Magic

I once had a photography instructor who suggested that, while looking ahead to capture a photo, don't forget to look behind you as well! Case in point! Ken and I were out to photograph the Super Moon, and after capturing a quantity to look through, I turned around and this sight stood quietly waiting to be acknowledged!



My favorite comment of the evening was as we were standing on this site. A short distance to our left, we could see, through an undraped window, people watching a large-screen tv. Ken quipped, "They're busy watching television and don't see the marauding deer on their lawn destroying the gardens!" Perhaps the views from that window were the least of their concerns come morning!