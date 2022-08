Flying Lessons

We'd driven to a remote place off the main road to photograph the scenery, but an osprey flying overhead was the real cause for excitement (though I only had a wide-angle lens with me.) Two days later I thought that if we went back at the same hour, we might hope to see one again, but, to our delight, there was a nest just above, and three osprey for our viewing pleasure! I have yet to go through all the photos I took, but quite liked this one and wanted to share it!