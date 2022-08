Fuzzy

Yesterday morning we took the ferry across the river to Carter's Beach where the sand is so packed, cars drive on it. I have a file full of shore birds (Plovers and Sandpipers) and lovely scenes on a foggy day. However I've never been able to capture good photos of bees, so for this summer journal, here's one that was making a career of doing whatever bees do without leaving the blossom! If you could inactivate their "Kill Button", they'd be so sweet to cuddle!