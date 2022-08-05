The South Shore - Green Bay

I hardly know where to start when posting representative photos of this region in Nova Scotia! Point a camera in any direction, and the scenery is not only sublime, but wait a few minutes and watch it shift before your eyes! Across the way the fog drifted in and out as we stood in full sun. I return home with so many choices to sort through, I hardly know where to begin. Ultimately, I'll make a large book with the sights we love... Nice to share, but not really quite the same as standing there...