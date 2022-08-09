Low Tide in Digby...

Not just the usual low (and high) tides here, though, but the variation between the highest and the lowest tide in the world, here on the Bay of Fundy! Without knowingly planning for it, we arrived in town as the tide was at its lowest. If you look at the far right, there's a truck driving along the pier, and it won't be until high tide that the fishermen can step back on their boats! The rain had passed as we drove across the peninsula from Lunenburg, but with the clouds still hanging low, we spent the afternoon gathering some wonderful photos, seeing beautiful sights!