Previous
Next
Eureka! by Weezilou
Photo 2063

Eureka!

I don't know why I spend money on all the new Ai "no noise", "no blur" extras! I'd far rather take one perfectly good photo and some textures and see what might happen! This may have been my favorite as I was working, all that Midas Touch on everything! Doing all this is my way of relaxing when in the middle of some other project. I'm in need of nothing more than to share here and remember why I wasn't getting my projects done!

(Do you know where the word, "Eureka!" came from/was popularized? During the early gold mining days in California -1849- a seam of gold was struck and the miner yelled, "Eureka!" Later, a nearby town was given that fortuitous name!)
30th August 2022 30th Aug 22

Louise & Ken

@Weezilou
Summers in Lunenburg Nova Scotia inspire my photography, and the friends I've made on 365 keep me coming back to share more! (June, 2012) My oldest...
565% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
you have the touch alright!
September 2nd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise