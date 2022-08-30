Eureka!

I don't know why I spend money on all the new Ai "no noise", "no blur" extras! I'd far rather take one perfectly good photo and some textures and see what might happen! This may have been my favorite as I was working, all that Midas Touch on everything! Doing all this is my way of relaxing when in the middle of some other project. I'm in need of nothing more than to share here and remember why I wasn't getting my projects done!



(Do you know where the word, "Eureka!" came from/was popularized? During the early gold mining days in California -1849- a seam of gold was struck and the miner yelled, "Eureka!" Later, a nearby town was given that fortuitous name!)