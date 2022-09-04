Dinah - An Afternoon in her Childhood Home ♥

It was in the summer of 2015 while she was just a youngster that Dinah adopted us https://365project.org/Weezilou/365/2015-11-05 Around the neighborhood, everyone adored her and agreed that she was homeless. One of our neighbors asked us, please, to let them have her to stay in Lunenburg, when we left at the end of the year. We agreed, knowing it was best for the cat. Over the last few days, we've heard her meowing at the back door, and upon opening it, she dashes in and begins exploring the house!
Today, when we didn't see her leave, we found her curled up in a sunny chair by the front window, and it wasn't until late afternoon that Ken thought it best to carry her back outside. I wonder if our friends will notice that she smells like the perfume I wore while cuddling her! I expect she'll be back in the morning!