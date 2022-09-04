Previous
Dinah - An Afternoon in her Childhood Home ♥ by Weezilou
Photo 2065

It was in the summer of 2015 while she was just a youngster that Dinah adopted us https://365project.org/Weezilou/365/2015-11-05 Around the neighborhood, everyone adored her and agreed that she was homeless. One of our neighbors asked us, please, to let them have her to stay in Lunenburg, when we left at the end of the year. We agreed, knowing it was best for the cat. Over the last few days, we've heard her meowing at the back door, and upon opening it, she dashes in and begins exploring the house!

Today, when we didn't see her leave, we found her curled up in a sunny chair by the front window, and it wasn't until late afternoon that Ken thought it best to carry her back outside. I wonder if our friends will notice that she smells like the perfume I wore while cuddling her! I expect she'll be back in the morning!
4th September 2022 4th Sep 22

Louise & Ken

@Weezilou
Summers in Lunenburg Nova Scotia inspire my photography, and the friends I've made on 365 keep me coming back to share more! (June, 2012) My oldest...
Lou Ann ace
She’s just beautiful! She knows your home is full of cuddles and wonderful cat food! 😊
September 5th, 2022  
gloria jones ace
Dinah is lovely...She has two homes :).
September 5th, 2022  
