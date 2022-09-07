"E-Ticket Ride"!

Am I one of the few who remembers the earliest days at Disneyland when the book of tickets you purchased gave you several of the "lesser" rides and only a few of the "Very Best". Back then we spoke of something being quite exceptional, over-the-moon Memorable and "the ride of a lifetime!" as being an E-Ticket Ride! And so it summed up this day out on the water with many whale sightings and marvelous photo opportunities!



The whales were plentiful, as were porpoises, and any number of different birds and seals. It was a day out in nature that couldn't have been duplicated at Disneyland! Ken chose to take me here to celebrate my birthday a week early, and it couldn't have been more perfect for me!



We were away three days, and I was so overwhelmed with photos to post process and on-going real life to attend to, I fell away from social media for a few weeks. Now I'll cut myself some slack and share some of that marvelous occasion. Both artistically and educationally, I learned so much and was fully in my element! Thanks for letting me share this! (Taken 10 August)