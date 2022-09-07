Previous
"E-Ticket Ride"! by Weezilou
Photo 2068

"E-Ticket Ride"!

Am I one of the few who remembers the earliest days at Disneyland when the book of tickets you purchased gave you several of the "lesser" rides and only a few of the "Very Best". Back then we spoke of something being quite exceptional, over-the-moon Memorable and "the ride of a lifetime!" as being an E-Ticket Ride! And so it summed up this day out on the water with many whale sightings and marvelous photo opportunities!

The whales were plentiful, as were porpoises, and any number of different birds and seals. It was a day out in nature that couldn't have been duplicated at Disneyland! Ken chose to take me here to celebrate my birthday a week early, and it couldn't have been more perfect for me!

We were away three days, and I was so overwhelmed with photos to post process and on-going real life to attend to, I fell away from social media for a few weeks. Now I'll cut myself some slack and share some of that marvelous occasion. Both artistically and educationally, I learned so much and was fully in my element! Thanks for letting me share this! (Taken 10 August)
Louise & Ken

Summers in Lunenburg Nova Scotia inspire my photography, and the friends I've made on 365 keep me coming back to share more! (June, 2012) My oldest...
Raymond
Happy birthday, even if it's a bit late! And what a present! With so many beautiful sightings and photo opportunities, it must have been a gift that kept on giving. I love this photo!
September 7th, 2022  
Phil Sandford ace
Oh my word !!!
September 7th, 2022  
Danette Thompson ace
This is fabulous, especially with the lighting! Happy very belated birthday!!
September 7th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
How fabulous to see this. A great birthday experience.
September 7th, 2022  
Diana ace
What an amazing capture and experience! Belated Birthday wishes.
September 7th, 2022  
Boxplayer ace
What a magnificent creature and photo. And a spectacular birthday treat.
September 7th, 2022  
