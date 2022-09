Taking the Red-Eye

I can't recall when I last "got sucked into WWYD", but I came across it and couldn't resist! I played with this long enough that I passed midnight and and now I can post a photo early and sleep in! I'd just practiced shooting the moon a few hours ago, and I had skies and a plane overhead...



Early on I was thinking "Steampunk", but these things have a life of their own and take me where they lead!