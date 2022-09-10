Sign up
Photo 2071
Registry of Historic Places, Blue Rocks
"The sunset probably won't be much without the clouds," I said...
10th September 2022
10th Sep 22
3
1
Louise & Ken
@Weezilou
Summers in Lunenburg Nova Scotia inspire my photography, and the friends I've made on 365 keep me coming back to share more! (June, 2012) My oldest...
2071
photos
90
followers
129
following
567% complete
2064
2065
2066
2067
2068
2069
2070
2071
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM2
Taken
10th September 2022 7:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
ocean
,
silhouette
,
heron
,
nova scotia
,
blue rocks
Raymond
What a beautiful sunset! And the detail of the heron about to land is such a nice find in this photo.
September 11th, 2022
Merrelyn
ace
Boy were you wrong. This beautiful Louise.
September 11th, 2022
Pam Knowler
ace
Wow it’s stunning! Glorious sunset!
September 11th, 2022
Leave a Comment
