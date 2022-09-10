Previous
Next
Registry of Historic Places, Blue Rocks by Weezilou
Photo 2071

Registry of Historic Places, Blue Rocks

"The sunset probably won't be much without the clouds," I said...
10th September 2022 10th Sep 22

Louise & Ken

@Weezilou
Summers in Lunenburg Nova Scotia inspire my photography, and the friends I've made on 365 keep me coming back to share more! (June, 2012) My oldest...
567% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Raymond
What a beautiful sunset! And the detail of the heron about to land is such a nice find in this photo.
September 11th, 2022  
Merrelyn ace
Boy were you wrong. This beautiful Louise.
September 11th, 2022  
Pam Knowler ace
Wow it’s stunning! Glorious sunset!
September 11th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise