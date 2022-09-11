Same Location the Following Day

With grand plans to attempt again to photograph the rising moon, we stopped first for another beautiful sunset. Thank you for all the kind comments you left yesterday as the evenings out are my personal break for a fully focused project during the day!



During my "moon photography" I'm learning something each day... Capturing a close up of the moon isn't all that difficult, but, even a rising Harvest moon in the darkness left much to be desired without the silhouetted tree line I'd hoped for.



However, not a single tear was shed, as I had a sturdy dock to set up on, and a beach chair to sit in while we waited. The Best, however...complete silence but for the lapping waves on the rocks, an exquisite view of the moon that my eyes captured best, and another evening enjoying all that with Ken! What a Gift that was!