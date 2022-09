This old photo of our daughter (now 51) was taken with the tortoises we were given by the Orange Cty Turtle and Tortoise Club to continue raising. Yes, there is such a thing and yes, we were thoroughly investigated to be sure we had a safe yard for raising them! I guess we did all right as, years later, we passed along many offspring to another friend who is still raising them!Having read this post https://365project.org/blightygal/365/2022-07-21, and having gotten into a string of conversation, I said I'd post this when I came across it. I guess my filing system is a pretty good one! @blightygal