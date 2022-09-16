Previous
The Best is Yet to Come! by Weezilou
The Best is Yet to Come!

My friend, Ellen, has been traveling with her husband for the last 10 days and suggested Ken and I pick some of her ripe garden vegetables... Oh, Twist my Arm!!! When we'd finished dinner, I surrounded the wine bottle with those luscious tomatoes and grabbed a picture before dropping her garden photo as a backdrop.

I've made a few jars of "Marinated Tomatoes (Sott'olio Method)" (Pinterest) and shared them as the crop had been shared with me. I thought it would be a nice way to save some for the winter, but they're unlikely to last that long!
16th September 2022 16th Sep 22

Louise & Ken

@Weezilou
Summers in Lunenburg Nova Scotia inspire my photography, and the friends I've made on 365 keep me coming back to share more! (June, 2012)
Danette Thompson ace
Better than any ad I have seen!
September 16th, 2022  
Louise & Ken
@danette Oh Danette...high praise! Ken can have that wine...I'm all about the tomatoes! If you'd like to make an easy appetizer, check out that recipe on Pinterest.
September 16th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Straight out of the pages of a magazine.
September 16th, 2022  
gloria jones ace
What a wonderful still life and presentation.
September 16th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Very nice
September 16th, 2022  
JackieR ace
Very nice wine!!! Lovely still life
September 16th, 2022  
