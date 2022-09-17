Previous
...and Another Reason Why... by Weezilou
...and Another Reason Why...

Ahh...Autumn approaching on Nova Scotia's South Shore, and an early morning drive led us past roadside farm stands with gorgeous selections for cooking and canning! Sadly, we'd never see this in California...an honor-system money box sitting there and a bounty of fruit and vegetables to select! It just is what it is...it's the Truth. We brought back corn on the cob, a green pepper, jalapanos, 2 bags of pears, more large tomatoes, and from a yard sale, a couple of nice sized bowls for a quarter each plus a bag full of canning jars for $2. We took another hour to stop for coffee with a friend before heading home and this afternoon Ken is making a rhubarb (from our garden!)-pear crisp. Dinner will be curried corn, sliced tomatoes and grilled chicken! Who needs a restaurant when we can eat like kings and save photos to remember it by this winter!
Louise & Ken

Susan Wakely ace
What a great idea.
September 17th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
WOnderful
September 17th, 2022  
Dixie Goode ace
Beautiful but true, sometimes we see something like this here on the CA border with OR but only if it’s free, the money box would be stolen. My friend put out a table covered with old video tapes marked free, they knocked off the tapes and took the table.
September 17th, 2022  
