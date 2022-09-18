Previous
My "Yesteryear Dinah" by Weezilou
Photo 2078

My "Yesteryear Dinah"

I'm not referring to the processing as much as I am in need of a photo from the past to post...yep...still working under my deadline! Even as I had this ready to post last night, our daughter and grandkids messaged us, and afterward I "crashed" for the evening and forgot this... etc etc...

This was "little Dinah" when she adopted us back in the summer of 2015...back when I obviously had time to play with post processing... I'm not far from done with my photo book, so I see more free time in the coming week!

Someone's coming to look at the house later this morning... the housing market has gone south, but our hopes remain high...

(July 24 2015)
18th September 2022 18th Sep 22

Louise & Ken

@Weezilou
Summers in Lunenburg Nova Scotia inspire my photography, and the friends I've made on 365 keep me coming back to share more! (June, 2012) My oldest...
Jacqueline ace
Lovely shot of Dinah! Hope you get your photo book ready before the deadline
September 19th, 2022  
Peter Dulis ace
very creative
September 19th, 2022  
