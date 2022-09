Well Watered!

...and so the storm has passed! The sound of the wind as we slept was lulling, and we had a fair amount of much-needed rain. Today we're catching up with friends, and, short of stepping outside, my "journal" is only snapshot worthy. I suspect tomorrow might be nice weather again...maybe...(just *maybe*) we'll drive out to photograph the waterfall we've been told about not far from here. Nowhere to go but "up" from today's quick pik!