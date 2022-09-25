Previous
Next
After the Storm by Weezilou
Photo 2084

After the Storm

As I'd promised to get out in the greatly-improved weather, we did make our way to Indian Falls to try out my ND filter. (Tried it! Love it!) Of many locations, near the rapids, looking up at the falls and this site, looking down from above, it was all beautiful. Seeing a picnic table down river in the water, my first thought was that it was high tide! (Land-locked city girl! Egad!) Of course the water was high because of all the rain! If the water continues to run high, a return trip in a couple of weeks should have a lot more color in the trees!

Today friends were talking about how fortunate we were in this Lunenburg region as we certainly escaped the worst of the storm!
25th September 2022 25th Sep 22

Louise & Ken

@Weezilou
Summers in Lunenburg Nova Scotia inspire my photography, and the friends I've made on 365 keep me coming back to share more! (June, 2012) My oldest...
570% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Beautiful landscape shot
September 26th, 2022  
Danette Thompson ace
Beautiful area. Would be gorgeous with leaf color!
September 26th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise