After the Storm

As I'd promised to get out in the greatly-improved weather, we did make our way to Indian Falls to try out my ND filter. (Tried it! Love it!) Of many locations, near the rapids, looking up at the falls and this site, looking down from above, it was all beautiful. Seeing a picnic table down river in the water, my first thought was that it was high tide! (Land-locked city girl! Egad!) Of course the water was high because of all the rain! If the water continues to run high, a return trip in a couple of weeks should have a lot more color in the trees!



Today friends were talking about how fortunate we were in this Lunenburg region as we certainly escaped the worst of the storm!