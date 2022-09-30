Giving Ourselves the Gift of a Well-Selected Hour

I'd watched as the clouds built up and thought this might be the day to watch the sun set. Arriving way-to-early at my first site, we drove around and I took photos of charming houses around here. We ended up down by the docks where we settled a while, moving to another welcoming dock filled with Adirondack chairs. It was lovely to relax with two other hand-holding couples, capture the sunset and linger. It was then that Ken pointed out the sliver of a moon...so movingly beautiful! Driving the short distance back to our home, the sky turned pinker and I was able to get more beautiful moon close-ups with the now-rosy clouds, but it was this tranquil moment that I most want to share.