Tyler, Resident Cooper

We set out early to spend the day at Ross Farm, a working community for 200 years. The leaves are changing and there's so much beauty outside, but docents in period costume are always my favorite subjects. Tyler makes the wooden baskets and barrels, but in conversation he told me he'd gotten married two weeks ago. The seamstresses at the farm made him a new outfit to wear for the wedding, and his bride carried one of the buckets with flowers. They had a wedding photo taken out on a dock with barrels propped around them, and he said they were excellent pictures! I love it when people can be creative in a charming way.



When we ran into one another in the gift shop, he looked at his photos on my camera and gave them his approval! Thanks, Tyler!