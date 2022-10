The Look Out...

Dinah was already inside visiting when a newcomer came visiting. We thought it might be Dinah's sibling, Winston, but realized this was "Not Winston" in keeping with the cat names of new visitors who aren't who they seem! He was quite friendly, and wanted in, but I left him a place where he could retreat if he wished. I didn't think this would be much of a photo when I took it, but I ended up liking it! I've never tried using lighting like this before, but I feel it tells a story.