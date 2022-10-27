Previous
Weather Choices! by Weezilou
Photo 2105

Weather Choices!

After four days of socked-in fog, last night the sky burst a seam and it Poured for hours! Friends were to come for coffee with us this morning, and I thought they might want to change the day, but it because quite mild as the sun tried to break through. Other friends wanted us to come for cocktails in their garden this afternoon and I was sure it would have to be cancelled, The clouds were dense, but an open seam at the horizon promised to let sun in long enough for a glorious golden hour (if only for 10 minutes!) By the time we returned home, the clouds had dropped to a dense bank on the horizon and I called Ken to come see how it had changed! It was then I spotted a sliver of moon in the pink sky! The sky here often turns pink at sunset; less often the fiery sort. So, seen from my front door, a transition has been made; last night's rain has stripped the trees to their bare silhouettes. New Beauty!
27th October 2022 27th Oct 22

Louise & Ken

@Weezilou
Summers in Lunenburg Nova Scotia inspire my photography, and the friends I've made on 365 keep me coming back to share more! (June, 2012) My oldest...
Photo Details

Corinne C ace
This is a wonderful capture, the shiny Moon's slice is delightful
October 28th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Amazing colors
October 28th, 2022  
