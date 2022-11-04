Previous
Travelin' On... by Weezilou
Travelin' On...

...taking a break this morning, drinking a second cup of coffee and recalling the summer days we filled with *last visits?* before heading south for the winter. My photo is a metaphor for all that we currently feel. We're still the owners of a summer home, and, if it remains unsold, we'll return again to the pared-down shell of the coziness it once had. In these unsettled times, this is a first-world *problem*, and so we live with Faith and Trust that all will be resolved when the time is right.

...and so the days dwindle down to a precious few...
