Frosted Window Panes...

While Ken raked leaves yesterday, I spent most of the day bringing organization to my computer files. It's little different than going through *forgotten treasures*, as in *packing* or *rummaging through an attic*! In other words, it's so easy to become distracted!



I've been using Kalider and Mirror Lab to make designs, this is pattern of bare trees in the glen by the pond. On top of *2 Little Owls* textures with some alterations to color density, I was deciding between one that went to *midnight blue with white patterning* to this with the copper and patina tones.



I've given you the formula, so now you, too, can go down a rabbit hole of pure relaxation! Enjoy your weekend!