Whichever Way the Wind Blows by Weezilou
Photo 2113

Whichever Way the Wind Blows

North/South...Nova/Scotia... A 6' Codfish atop a church steeple... Loaves/Fishes...

Focused/Rambling...

Helped a neighbor with Shutterfly account as she just wants to print my photos... Ken went for the early afternoon with another friend who had never baked cookies before... 86 y-o and never baked a cookie! Ken took all the ingredients, showed him how easy it is to make them and left them all...a good idea! Meanwhile, we prepared assorted "tapas" for a get together with other friends to watch the election results this evening; yes! We voted! As Americans, they did as well.

It was a full and successful day. I sat down and toyed with an old photo...normally wouldn't likely even post this, but I want to weigh in with something/anything when I have time which is abbreviated more and more!

Looking forward to an evening of relaxing, good company, very tasty appetizer/tapas and some/many changes in DC/our government...
8th November 2022 8th Nov 22

Louise & Ken

@Weezilou
Summers in Lunenburg Nova Scotia inspire my photography, and the friends I've made on 365 keep me coming back to share more! (June, 2012) My oldest...
Christine Sztukowski
I like the texture
November 8th, 2022  
