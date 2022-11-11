Living High!

The tourists who come to Lunenburg enter the shops along the sidewalk in the heart of town and are unlikely to be aware of the lovely apartments above! For the final time this visit, we entered the small door between two well-loved gift shops, and climbed the 34 steps to the top floor. Burt & Jane were the partnership that set the Lunenburg Academy of Music into motion, bringing some of the most talented musicians from North & South America, Canada and Europe to Lunenburg to perform, study and advance their skills. In the past I've shared some of them in my photos and housed many of them "in the Purple House" over the years. Today we were the lunchtime guests! As they spend time between Italy and Lunenburg, Burt made us a perfect Pasta Carbonera, followed by Jane's beautiful tossed salad. Lemon squares and chocolates washed down with marvelous espressos left us wanting for nothing more but more time to visit. Did I forget to mention that the weather was beautifully mild as we stepped out onto the deck overlooking the harbour?



Perfect companionship, a perfect meal, and some photo memories now to last until we meet again. On nearly the same dates in early December, we'll land in California as they return to their home in Italy. Lunenburg is the perfect catalyst for bringing the world together! It's a Blessing!