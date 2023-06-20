Previous
Playmate, Come out and Play with Me by Weezilou
Playmate, Come out and Play with Me

Flash forward from Dec 1st ( https://365project.org/Weezilou/365/2022-12-01 ) and our little Hazel has a fresh, summertime bob and a day off of school to spend an afternoon lakeside with her friend. This beach is a part of the community they live in, and they've been waiting eagerly for a warm summer day!

My daughter sent me this photo; I spent yesterday postprocessing birthday photos instead of taking more... I'm still at it! Actually, I was drinking coffee this morning at 9 and looking at my to-do list I wrote last night. Ken commented on how nice it was to have an uninterrupted day today...and then the phone rang! My dentist had an opening in a half hour and could see me to finish making a crown for my tooth! Two and a half hours later I returned home to continue where I left off (yesterday!)

Louise & Ken

Summers in Lunenburg Nova Scotia inspire my photography, and the friends I've made on 365 keep me coming back to share more! (June, 2012) My oldest...
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
June 22nd, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Absolutely precious! A great candid picture Louise.
June 22nd, 2023  
Danette Thompson ace
Such a perfect childhood photo. Ken should know better than to make a comment like that!
June 22nd, 2023  
