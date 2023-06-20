Playmate, Come out and Play with Me

Flash forward from Dec 1st ( https://365project.org/Weezilou/365/2022-12-01 ) and our little Hazel has a fresh, summertime bob and a day off of school to spend an afternoon lakeside with her friend. This beach is a part of the community they live in, and they've been waiting eagerly for a warm summer day!
My daughter sent me this photo; I spent yesterday postprocessing birthday photos instead of taking more... I'm still at it! Actually, I was drinking coffee this morning at 9 and looking at my to-do list I wrote last night. Ken commented on how nice it was to have an uninterrupted day today...and then the phone rang! My dentist had an opening in a half hour and could see me to finish making a crown for my tooth! Two and a half hours later I returned home to continue where I left off (yesterday!)