Warm, Humid Days Breed Jungle-Like Beauty

We've been across country visiting our daughter and grands, and have so fortunately lucked into lovely weather! The dragonflies were far more plentiful than in our California yard, and I enjoyed a few quiet moments to photograph them.



We've got busy days ahead, but I'll use some pictures from that visit and our travels in the Northeast to keep in touch. Keep enjoying these beautiful late-summer days...or winter, as the case may be!