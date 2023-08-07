Harbinger of Fall

When you see the Goldenrod blooming for the first time alongside the road, you know it's August! When I spotted an entire field, it called for a stop for this summer's-end splash of color!



While packing, I'm listening to a captivating audio book filled with references that suggests there was a civilization before the Mayans and that man, dealing with climate change is not a new construct!



A news story, also of interest, was the reminder of the underwater Tongan volcano that sent massive amounts of sea water into the stratosphere a year ago. Apparently that quantity of now-trapped water causes a warming effect (as volcanic ash in the air causes cooling!) In light of all the hot weather and rains this summer, I found that reminder of probable cause quite enlightening!



Enjoy your mid-week day! Being able to learn something while working is akin to "Whistle While You Work!"