Previous
Not Just Another Pigeon by Weezilou
Photo 2188

Not Just Another Pigeon

We had to make a choice between visiting a Botanic Garden, an Art Museum or the zoo; an afternoon at the zoo became first choice. It was uncrowded, and decorations for "Zoo Night Lights" (a month away) was well underway! There were infinite choices to photograph!

Here, in the walk-through aviary, were four Western Crowned Pigeons building at least one large nest. This beautiful bird is found in lowland rainforests of northwestern New Guinea but seemed quite comfortable walking around the few visitors! Sadly, because they are hunted for food and its plumes, it remains common only in remote areas.
18th October 2023 18th Oct 23

Louise & Ken

@Weezilou
Summers in Lunenburg Nova Scotia inspire my photography, and the friends I've made on 365 keep me coming back to share more! (June, 2012) My oldest...
599% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
What cool head feathers this pigeon has along with his wonderful feather colors.
October 19th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
What a stunning portrait and a stunning bird!
October 19th, 2023  
LManning (Laura) ace
That is quite the hairdo! Great capture.
October 19th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise