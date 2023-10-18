Not Just Another Pigeon

We had to make a choice between visiting a Botanic Garden, an Art Museum or the zoo; an afternoon at the zoo became first choice. It was uncrowded, and decorations for "Zoo Night Lights" (a month away) was well underway! There were infinite choices to photograph!



Here, in the walk-through aviary, were four Western Crowned Pigeons building at least one large nest. This beautiful bird is found in lowland rainforests of northwestern New Guinea but seemed quite comfortable walking around the few visitors! Sadly, because they are hunted for food and its plumes, it remains common only in remote areas.