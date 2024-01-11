A Photo-Worthy Moment in NSW

My Goodness! Thank you for your enthusiastic response to my "Rubber Stamp Friendship Story"! This time around, I'll share what I know about this image and perhaps one of you can fill in the blanks!!



While staying and sightseeing with friends at a distance to the south of Sydney, Ken went golfing in Narooma. While he was away "I THINK" we ended up here in Tilba... (Shocking that I have nothing written on my photos, and the scenic places will be forever a blank!) To this day, I recall taking this picture because of the crossing sign. Is Ned the elderly local man who wanders into the road? or is Ned his "animal" behind him? Is Ned something ubiquitous to Oz, something not quite shaped like a dog OR a pig! Well, I loved the image, and THAT is one of those things that captures the imagination of your foreign visitor!



I must share that I sent a link to Enid of yesterday's picture on 365. Her reply began, "Oh Wow Louise!! This is the most exciting piece I have ever pressed the button & WHAT POPPED UP!!!..." She certainly sounded excited! (LOL!!!) Look how happy your comments made so many people!! Thanks!!!