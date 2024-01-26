Meet Those Men...

I love the quote that says, "With God, there are no coincidences!" Case in point, it's happened again!



My plan was to wrap up the trip to Australia with a couple of last photos; it's been wonderful that so many got involved in this and shared additional notes here with me! I have a photo of a full bridge and this sign that references the prisoners who helped build it in the early 1820s.



A recent "obsession" of mine is going through old (really old) newspapers and reading articles on archive.org (I love history!) Tonight I hadn't put up my bridge photo, because I was reading a randomly selected a paper from the early 1800s. It was printed in Chillicothe, Ohio, but covered what was happening in the world...the missionaries in India, the pirates attacking ships overseas, news from Paris and London, and locations where ships were being built.



I'm reading and skimming the text when the word, "transport" jumped off the page at me! What were the chances? To me, THIS is what makes history come alive! Remembering the bleakness of the gaol, the prisoners may have had some idea of their lives about to be turned upside down! Of 120 prisoners, did some build this bridge?



Do you see and feel the gap I feel when thinking of the men of 1816 reading this in the paper that was delivered to them at breakfast... and the leap into the future when it was over, all were gone, and a memorial plaque remained?