Santa Barbara Coastline

On the day we went shopping for some special t-shirts for our grandson's birthday, we drove out on the wharf, a straight shot down from the center of Santa Barbara. The wharf has free parking and many nice restaurants, shops and an aquarium. We had lunch at one of our favorite restaurants and made some small purchases in a shop. As there is no walking space on the roadway here on the right, I used the fisheye lens to try to capture of beauty of the beach at low tide, and the aquarium in the back right. Though a bit of a novelty lens, it comes in handy now and then!