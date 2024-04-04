Previous
Next
Shrinky Dinks! by Weezilou
Photo 2313

Shrinky Dinks!

This is one of the items Dylan and I got in our Mystery Box of Paper, a nice packet of them! I made the small owl out of a scrap, and a full sheet for the 5" owl! They're ridiculously fun to make, and so much easier and better-looking than back in the day we coloured and cut them by hand! ...which isn't to say I wouldn't try to make them in that way again...

(When cut, put in an oven at 325 degrees and in 1-2 minutes they shrink to a piece of hard, inflexible plastic!) @pamknowler said she didn't know anything about this product...
4th April 2024 4th Apr 24

Louise & Ken

ace
@Weezilou
Summers in Lunenburg Nova Scotia inspire my photography, and the friends I've made on 365 keep me coming back to share more! (June, 2012) My oldest...
634% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
A fun thing to do.
April 7th, 2024  
Joanne Diochon ace
So you cut them on your Cricut cutter? They turned out really beautifully and I see you’ve shown the change is size from the space in the film to the final baked one.
April 7th, 2024  
Louise & Ken ace
@gardencat Yes, on the Cricut...longer blade-that I so seldom used!...and I tried some different settings as there was no "Shrink Film" setting!) It was all an experiment!
April 7th, 2024  
Pam Knowler ace
Oh dear I am still lost! What did you do with the shrunken item? Is it an ornament or toy? I think I will Google this.
April 7th, 2024  
Pam Knowler ace
Just Googled Shrinky Dinks and it has all become clear! 🤪🤪🤪
April 7th, 2024  
Louise & Ken ace
@pamknowler Dylan made a keychain holder for his brother, a surfer carrying his board. They're cute dimensional elements on cards. Dylan wanted the large owl for his bedroom door. We also made initials to put on things! ...etc... imaginations at work!
April 7th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
what fun!
April 7th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise